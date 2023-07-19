Two of the WNBA's top scorers face off -- Breanna Stewart (second, 23.1 points per game) and Arike Ogunbowale (third, 21.6) -- when the New York Liberty (14-4) host the Dallas Wings (11-9) on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on NBA TV, YES, and BSSWX.

There is no line set for the game.

Liberty vs. Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: NBA TV, YES, and BSSWX

Liberty vs. Wings Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 83 Wings 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Wings

Computer Predicted Spread: New York (-2.6)

New York (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 163.5

Liberty vs. Wings Spread & Total Insights

New York has covered the spread seven times in 17 games.

Out of 17 New York's games so far this season, 10 have hit the over.

Liberty Performance Insights

The Liberty are ceding 81.2 points per game this season (fourth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really played well offensively, putting up 87.8 points per game (second-best).

New York ranks third-best in the WNBA by pulling down 36.8 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks fourth in the league (34.4 allowed per contest).

The Liberty have been playing poorly when it comes to turnovers this season, ranking third-worst in the WNBA in turnovers per game (14.3) and third-worst in forced turnovers per game (12.6).

In terms of three-point shooting, things are clicking for the Liberty, who are sinking 10.4 threes per game (best in WNBA) and shooting 38.1% from three-point land (second-best).

With 7.4 threes conceded per game, the Liberty are sixth in the WNBA. They are ceding a 34.7% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks eighth in the league.

Of the shots taken by New York in 2023, 59.9% of them have been two-pointers (66.4% of the team's made baskets) and 40.1% have been from beyond the arc (33.6%).

