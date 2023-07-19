The Dallas Wings (11-9) take to the road to play Courtney Vandersloot and the New York Liberty (14-4) at Barclays Center on Wednesday, July 19. Game time is 1:00 PM ET.

New York beat Indiana 95-87 in its last game. Sabrina Ionescu led the way with 34 points, six rebounds and five assists, followed by Breanna Stewart with 18 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Dallas won against Minnesota 107-67 in their last game. Natasha Howard (28 PTS, 14 REB, 2 STL, 55 FG%, 2-3 from 3PT) ended the game as Dallas's top scorer.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Liberty vs. Wings Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-375 to win)

Liberty (-375 to win) Who's the underdog?: Wings (+300 to win)

Wings (+300 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-8.5)

Liberty (-8.5) What's the over/under?: 170.5

170.5 When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: NBA TV, YES, and BSSWX

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Liberty Season Stats

The Liberty have been lifted by their offense, as they rank second-best in the WNBA by posting 87.8 points per game. They rank fourth in the league in points allowed (81.2 per contest).

New York is allowing 34.4 rebounds per game this season (fourth-ranked in WNBA), but it has shined by pulling down 36.8 rebounds per contest (third-best).

The Liberty have been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are delivering 24.4 per game (best in WNBA).

While New York ranks in the bottom five in the WNBA in turnovers per game with 14.3 (third-worst), it ranks ninth in the league with 12.6 forced turnovers per contest.

The Liberty have been getting things done in terms of three-point shooting this season, ranking best in the WNBA in threes per game (10.4) and second-best in three-point percentage (38.1%).

New York ranks seventh in the WNBA with 7.4 treys allowed per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks eighth with a 34.7% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Liberty Home/Away Splits

In 2023, the Liberty's offense has been slightly better at home, where they score 87.9 points per game, compared to on the road, where they put up 87.7 per game. On defense, they have been slightly worse at home, where they give up 81.4 points per game, versus playing on the road, where they let opponents to score 81 per game.

In home games, New York averages 36.8 rebounds, while on the road it averages 36.9. It allows its opponents to pull down 34.4 both home and away.

On average, the Liberty rack up more assists at home than on the road (24.7 at home, 24.2 on the road). During 2023, New York has more turnovers at home than on the road (14.6 turnovers per game at home versus 14 on the road), but has forced more turnovers at home than on the road (12.7 per game at home versus 12.6 on the road).

The Liberty connect on 0.3 more three-pointers when playing at home (10.6 per game) than on the road (10.3). They also shoot a better percentage at home (38.5% in home games compared to 37.7% on the road).

In 2023 New York averages 7.4 three-pointers conceded both at home and away, while allowing 32.2% shooting from deep at home compared to 37.6% away.

Liberty Moneyline and ATS Records

The Liberty have won 13 of the 16 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (81.2%).

The Liberty have a record of 8-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -375 or shorter (80%).

New York is 7-10-0 against the spread this season.

As 8.5-point favorites or more, New York is 3-7 against the spread.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Liberty have an implied win probability of 78.9%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.