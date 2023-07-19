Oswald Peraza Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Oswald Peraza (hitting .214 in his past 10 games, with a double, five walks and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Chase Silseth and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Oswald Peraza? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Angels Player Props
|Yankees vs Angels Pitching Matchup
Oswald Peraza At The Plate
- Peraza has a double and seven walks while batting .211.
- In eight of 14 games this season, Peraza got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not homered in his 14 games this season.
- Peraza has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in five of 14 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|.222
|AVG
|.200
|.364
|OBP
|.385
|.222
|SLG
|.250
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|2
|3/3
|K/BB
|6/4
|1
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.53 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- Silseth will take the mound to start for the Angels, his first of the season.
- The 23-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.