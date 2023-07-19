Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Oswaldo Cabrera (.520 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 249 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Chase Silseth and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Angels.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .212 with eight doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.
- Cabrera has gotten at least one hit in 45.3% of his games this season (29 of 64), with multiple hits eight times (12.5%).
- In 6.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Cabrera has an RBI in 16 of 64 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 20 of 64 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|31
|.206
|AVG
|.217
|.238
|OBP
|.302
|.330
|SLG
|.304
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|13
|22/3
|K/BB
|21/11
|3
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Angels have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- The Angels rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- Silseth makes his first start of the season for the Angels.
- The 23-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
