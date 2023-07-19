Wednesday's contest between the Los Angeles Angels (48-48) and the New York Yankees (50-46) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Angels taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET on July 19.

The Yankees will give the nod to Carlos Rodon (0-2) against the Angels and Chase Silseth.

Yankees vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Angels 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

In their last game with a spread, the Yankees failed to cover.

The Yankees have won 34, or 58.6%, of the 58 games they've played as favorites this season.

New York has a record of 25-13, a 65.8% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 58.3% chance to win.

New York has scored 419 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Yankees' 3.85 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

