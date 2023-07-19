Yankees vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 19
Wednesday's contest between the Los Angeles Angels (48-48) and the New York Yankees (50-46) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Angels taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET on July 19.
The Yankees will give the nod to Carlos Rodon (0-2) against the Angels and Chase Silseth.
Yankees vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Angels 5, Yankees 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Angels Player Props
|Yankees vs Angels Pitching Matchup
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Yankees failed to cover.
- The Yankees have won 34, or 58.6%, of the 58 games they've played as favorites this season.
- New York has a record of 25-13, a 65.8% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 58.3% chance to win.
- New York has scored 419 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.85 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 14
|@ Rockies
|L 7-2
|Carlos Rodón vs Austin Gomber
|July 15
|@ Rockies
|W 6-3
|Clarke Schmidt vs Connor Seabold
|July 16
|@ Rockies
|L 8-7
|Gerrit Cole vs Chase Anderson
|July 17
|@ Angels
|L 4-3
|Luis Severino vs Griffin Canning
|July 18
|@ Angels
|L 5-1
|Domingo Germán vs Patrick Sandoval
|July 19
|@ Angels
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Chase Silseth
|July 21
|Royals
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Brady Singer
|July 22
|Royals
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Jordan Lyles
|July 23
|Royals
|-
|Luis Severino vs Daniel Lynch
|July 25
|Mets
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Justin Verlander
|July 26
|Mets
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs José Quintana
