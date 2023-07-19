The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels will play on Wednesday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, at 7:07 PM ET, with Gleyber Torres and Shohei Ohtani among those expected to step up at the plate.

Yankees vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB play with 132 total home runs.

New York ranks 16th in baseball with a .404 slugging percentage.

The Yankees have the third-worst batting average in the league (.230).

New York ranks 18th in runs scored with 419 (4.4 per game).

The Yankees rank 26th in MLB with a .300 on-base percentage.

The Yankees strike out 8.1 times per game to rank ninth in baseball.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.

New York has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.246).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees are sending Carlos Rodon (0-2) out for his third start of the season.

His last appearance came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

Rodon will try to prolong a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 frames per outing).

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/14/2023 Rockies L 7-2 Away Carlos Rodón Austin Gomber 7/15/2023 Rockies W 6-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Connor Seabold 7/16/2023 Rockies L 8-7 Away Gerrit Cole Chase Anderson 7/17/2023 Angels L 4-3 Away Luis Severino Griffin Canning 7/18/2023 Angels L 5-1 Away Domingo Germán Patrick Sandoval 7/19/2023 Angels - Away Carlos Rodón Chase Silseth 7/21/2023 Royals - Home Clarke Schmidt Brady Singer 7/22/2023 Royals - Home Gerrit Cole Jordan Lyles 7/23/2023 Royals - Home Luis Severino Daniel Lynch 7/25/2023 Mets - Home Domingo Germán Justin Verlander 7/26/2023 Mets - Home Carlos Rodón José Quintana

