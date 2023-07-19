Player prop betting options for Gleyber Torres, Shohei Ohtani and others are available in the New York Yankees-Los Angeles Angels matchup at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Wednesday, starting at 7:07 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Angels Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Carlos Rodón Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Rodon Stats

The Yankees will send Carlos Rodon to the mound for his third start of the season.

Rodon will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Rodon Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rockies Jul. 14 5.0 4 4 4 6 2 vs. Cubs Jul. 7 5.1 4 2 2 2 2

Gleyber Torres Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Torres Stats

Torres has 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 38 walks and 39 RBI (94 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .264/.333/.430 so far this season.

Torres has recorded at least one hit in nine straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .381 with a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jul. 18 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Angels Jul. 17 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Rockies Jul. 16 2-for-6 1 0 0 2 0 at Rockies Jul. 15 2-for-5 2 0 1 4 0 at Rockies Jul. 14 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 82 hits with 13 doubles, 11 home runs, 34 walks and 39 RBI.

He has a .247/.336/.386 slash line so far this season.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Angels Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rockies Jul. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 111 hits with 16 doubles, seven triples, 35 home runs, 52 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .307/.392/.680 slash line so far this season.

Ohtani will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .316 with a double, two triples, four home runs, seven walks and eight RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jul. 18 1-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 17 3-for-4 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Astros Jul. 16 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Jul. 15 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Jul. 14 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has put up 82 hits with 21 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 42 runs.

He's slashing .246/.298/.443 on the season.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Yankees Jul. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 15 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 vs. Astros Jul. 14 2-for-4 1 0 0 3

