Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Royals - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.146 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 190 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo has 82 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .336.
- Rizzo has picked up a hit in 59 of 89 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.
- He has gone deep in 10.1% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 30.3% of his games this season, Rizzo has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (10.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|40
|.296
|AVG
|.190
|.374
|OBP
|.291
|.475
|SLG
|.281
|16
|XBH
|8
|8
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|15
|39/19
|K/BB
|46/15
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.17 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 114 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Marsh (0-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .246 to his opponents.
