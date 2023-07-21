The Buffalo Bills right now have the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire NFL at +800.

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +130

+130 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +800

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo put together a 7-8-0 ATS record last year.

The Bills and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 16 times last season.

Offensively, Buffalo was a top-five unit last season, ranking second-best in the by compiling 397.6 yards per game. It ranked sixth on defense (319.1 yards allowed per game).

The Bills went 7-1 at home last year and 6-2 on the road.

In the AFC East the Bills were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 9-2.

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen had 35 TD passes and 14 interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 63.3% of his throws for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game).

On the ground, Allen scored seven touchdowns and picked up 762 yards.

In the passing game, Stefon Diggs scored 11 TDs, hauling in 108 balls for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game).

Latavius Murray ran for 760 yards (58.5 per game) and six touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

Gabriel Davis had 48 receptions for 836 yards (55.7 per game) and seven touchdowns in 15 games.

In 15 games last year, Matt Milano collected 1.5 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL, 99 tackles, and three interceptions.

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets - +1600 2 September 17 Raiders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Commanders - +8000 4 October 1 Dolphins - +2000 5 October 8 Jaguars - +2500 6 October 15 Giants - +6600 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +6600 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +15000 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +900 10 November 13 Broncos - +5000 11 November 19 Jets - +1600 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +700 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +600 15 December 17 Cowboys - +1600 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +2800 17 December 31 Patriots - +6600 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +2000

