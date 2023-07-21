Billy McKinney returns to action for the New York Yankees versus Alec Marsh and the Kansas City RoyalsJuly 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 16, when he went 0-for-0 against the Rockies.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Billy McKinney At The Plate

  • McKinney has three doubles, a triple, four home runs and four walks while hitting .228.
  • McKinney has gotten a hit in 16 of 28 games this year (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 28), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • McKinney has driven in a run in six games this season (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in nine games this year (32.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 12
.283 AVG .152
.313 OBP .222
.630 SLG .182
7 XBH 1
4 HR 0
6 RBI 1
7/2 K/BB 13/2
0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.17).
  • Royals pitchers combine to surrender 114 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • The Royals are sending Marsh (0-3) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.40, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
