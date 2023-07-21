DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Royals - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DJ LeMahieu -- batting .297 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the hill, on July 21 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Angels.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu has 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 25 walks while hitting .231.
- In 65.9% of his games this year (54 of 82), LeMahieu has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (15.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In seven games this year, he has hit a long ball (8.5%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).
- LeMahieu has driven home a run in 21 games this year (25.6%), including more than one RBI in 7.3% of his games.
- He has scored a run in 26 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|41
|.253
|AVG
|.209
|.314
|OBP
|.272
|.425
|SLG
|.307
|14
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|9
|36/11
|K/BB
|38/14
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.17).
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- Marsh (0-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season.
- The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
