Franchy Cordero Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Royals - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees and Franchy Cordero (.308 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Angels.
Franchy Cordero Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Franchy Cordero At The Plate
- Cordero has two doubles, five home runs and two walks while batting .194.
- Cordero has gotten a hit in nine of 20 games this season (45.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (25.0%, and 7.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Cordero has had an RBI in six games this year (30.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (20.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In seven of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Franchy Cordero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|.133
|AVG
|.250
|.133
|OBP
|.294
|.167
|SLG
|.750
|1
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|5
|2
|RBI
|10
|8/0
|K/BB
|15/2
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.17 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 114 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- The Royals will send Marsh (0-3) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.40, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .246 batting average against him.
