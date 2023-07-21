The New York Yankees and Franchy Cordero (.308 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Angels.

Franchy Cordero Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Franchy Cordero At The Plate

Cordero has two doubles, five home runs and two walks while batting .194.

Cordero has gotten a hit in nine of 20 games this season (45.0%), with multiple hits twice.

In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (25.0%, and 7.8% of his trips to the plate).

Cordero has had an RBI in six games this year (30.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (20.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In seven of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Franchy Cordero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 .133 AVG .250 .133 OBP .294 .167 SLG .750 1 XBH 6 0 HR 5 2 RBI 10 8/0 K/BB 15/2 0 SB 0

