The New York Yankees, including Giancarlo Stanton and his .595 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Angels.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Yankee Stadium

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is hitting .198 with seven doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

In 57.4% of his games this year (27 of 47), Stanton has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (14.9%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 23.4% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Stanton has had at least one RBI in 38.3% of his games this year (18 of 47), with more than one RBI eight times (17.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 36.2% of his games this season (17 of 47), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.4%) he has scored more than once.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 23 .181 AVG .213 .261 OBP .293 .386 SLG .506 7 XBH 12 5 HR 7 12 RBI 18 24/8 K/BB 22/9 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings