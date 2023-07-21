Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the mound, on July 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Angels.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks while hitting .250.

Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit in 52.9% of his 70 games this year, with at least two hits in 15.7% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in five games this year (7.1%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in 14 games this season (20.0%), including seven games with more than one RBI (10.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 22 of 70 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 33 .235 AVG .264 .269 OBP .342 .357 SLG .377 7 XBH 6 2 HR 3 10 RBI 14 13/4 K/BB 24/13 5 SB 4

