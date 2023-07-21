Breanna Stewart takes the New York Liberty (14-5) up against the Washington Mystics (11-9) after scoring 25 points in a 98-88 loss to the Wings. It's on Friday, July 21, 2023, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on ION.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Liberty vs. Mystics Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

Liberty vs. Mystics Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 84 Liberty 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Mystics

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-7.9)

Washington (-7.9) Computer Predicted Total: 159.7

Liberty vs. Mystics Spread & Total Insights

New York is 7-11-0 against the spread this season.

New York has seen 11 of its 18 games hit the over.

Liberty Performance Insights

The Liberty are the second-best squad in the league in points scored (87.8 per game) and fifth in points allowed (82.1).

New York is the third-best team in the WNBA in rebounds per game (36.8) and is ranked seventh in rebounds allowed (34.7).

In terms of turnovers, the Liberty are third-worst in the league in committing them (14.2 per game). And they are second-worst in forcing them (12.1 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Liberty are best in the league in 3-pointers made per game at 10.6. And they are best in 3-point percentage at 38.4%.

The Liberty give up 7.4 3-pointers per game and concede 35.1% from beyond the arc, ranking sixth and eighth, respectively, in the WNBA.

New York takes 40.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 59.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 34.0% of New York's buckets are 3-pointers, and 66.0% are 2-pointers.

