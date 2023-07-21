Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Royals - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Oswaldo Cabrera (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 230 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .208 with eight doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.
- Cabrera has gotten a hit in 29 of 65 games this year (44.6%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (12.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 6.2% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 16 games this season (24.6%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (30.8%), including multiple runs in three games.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|32
|.206
|AVG
|.211
|.238
|OBP
|.300
|.330
|SLG
|.295
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|13
|22/3
|K/BB
|23/12
|3
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.17).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 114 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Marsh (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 5.40 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 5.40 ERA and 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .246 to his opponents.
