Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers take the field on Saturday at American Family Field against Allan Winans, who is the named starter for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-best 184 home runs in total.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .495 slugging percentage this season, racking up 363 extra-base hits.

The Braves' .268 batting average is second-best in MLB.

Atlanta has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.7 runs per game (543 total runs).

The Braves' .338 on-base percentage ranks second-best in MLB.

Braves batters strike out 8.2 times per game, the seventh-lowest average in the majors.

Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).

The Braves average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.265).

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers' 103 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Milwaukee is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .376 this season.

The Brewers have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee ranks 23rd in the majors with 408 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Brewers rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Milwaukee strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 18th in MLB.

Milwaukee has the 10th-best ERA (3.96) in the majors this season.

Brewers pitchers have a 1.235 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Winans will start for the Braves, his first of the season.

The righty will make his MLB debut. He's 27 years old.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Adrian Houser (3-2) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Houser has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 White Sox L 8-1 Home Kolby Allard Dylan Cease 7/18/2023 Diamondbacks L 16-13 Home Bryce Elder Zach Davies 7/19/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-3 Home Charlie Morton Ryne Nelson 7/20/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-5 Home Spencer Strider Zac Gallen 7/21/2023 Brewers W 6-4 Away Mike Soroka Freddy Peralta 7/22/2023 Brewers - Away Allan Winans Adrian Houser 7/23/2023 Brewers - Away Bryce Elder Julio Teheran 7/25/2023 Red Sox - Away Charlie Morton Brayan Bello 7/26/2023 Red Sox - Away Spencer Strider James Paxton 7/28/2023 Brewers - Home Mike Soroka Adrian Houser 7/29/2023 Brewers - Home - -

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 Reds W 4-3 Away Adrian Houser Ben Lively 7/18/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Away Julio Teheran Aaron Nola 7/19/2023 Phillies W 5-3 Away Colin Rea Cristopher Sanchez 7/20/2023 Phillies W 4-0 Away Corbin Burnes Taijuan Walker 7/21/2023 Braves L 6-4 Home Freddy Peralta Mike Soroka 7/22/2023 Braves - Home Adrian Houser Allan Winans 7/23/2023 Braves - Home Julio Teheran Bryce Elder 7/24/2023 Reds - Home Colin Rea Graham Ashcraft 7/25/2023 Reds - Home Corbin Burnes Andrew Abbott 7/26/2023 Reds - Home Freddy Peralta Ben Lively 7/28/2023 Braves - Away Adrian Houser Mike Soroka

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.