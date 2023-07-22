Casper Ruud will meet Lorenzo Musetti in the Nordea Open semifinals on Saturday, July 22.

Ruud has -190 odds to earn a win against Musetti (+155).

Casper Ruud vs. Lorenzo Musetti Match Information

Tournament: The Nordea Open

The Nordea Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, July 22

Saturday, July 22 Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad Tennis Stadium Location: Båstad, Sweden

Båstad, Sweden Court Surface: Clay

Casper Ruud vs. Lorenzo Musetti Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Casper Ruud has a 65.5% chance to win.

Casper Ruud Lorenzo Musetti -190 Odds to Win Match +155 +150 Odds to Win Tournament +400 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 40.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 20.0% 54.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.5

Casper Ruud vs. Lorenzo Musetti Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Ruud took down No. 58-ranked Sebastian Ofner, 6-3, 6-4.

Musetti advanced past Filip Misolic 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Through 60 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Ruud has played 28.0 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 54.4% of them.

Ruud has played 26 matches on clay over the past year, and 26.0 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches).

In the past 12 months, Musetti has competed in 62 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 53.7% of the games. He averages 23.8 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set.

Musetti has averaged 21.7 games per match (21.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.3 games per set through 27 matches on clay courts in the past year.

On November 3, 2022, Ruud and Musetti matched up in the Rolex Paris Masters Round of 16. Musetti took home the win 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Musetti and Ruud have matched up in three total sets, with Musetti clinching two of them and Ruud one.

Musetti and Ruud have squared off in 30 total games, with Musetti winning 16 and Ruud claiming 14.

Ruud and Musetti have squared off one time, averaging 30.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

