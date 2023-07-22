The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.359 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Royals.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .232 with 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 26 walks.

LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 55 of 83 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has hit a long ball in 8.4% of his games in 2023 (seven of 83), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (25.3%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (7.2%).

He has scored in 32.5% of his games this season (27 of 83), with two or more runs four times (4.8%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 41 .255 AVG .209 .319 OBP .272 .423 SLG .307 14 XBH 10 5 HR 2 18 RBI 9 37/12 K/BB 38/14 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings