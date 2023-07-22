The New York Yankees, including Giancarlo Stanton and his .595 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is hitting .193 with seven doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

In 27 of 48 games this year (56.3%) Stanton has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (14.6%).

In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (22.9%, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate).

Stanton has driven in a run in 18 games this season (37.5%), including eight games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 17 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 23 .172 AVG .213 .250 OBP .293 .368 SLG .506 7 XBH 12 5 HR 7 12 RBI 18 24/8 K/BB 22/9 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings