From July 20-23, Grayson Murray will hit the course at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, California to play in the 2023 Barracuda Championship. It's a par-71 that spans 7,480 yards, with a purse of $3,800,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a wager on Murray at the Barracuda Championship this week?

Grayson Murray Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Murray has shot below par on 11 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 14 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three of those rounds.

Murray has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Murray has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five events.

He has made the cut in two of his past five appearances.

In his past five events, Murray has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He posted a score that was better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 23 -11 275 0 4 0 2 $417,361

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

The par-71 course measures 7,480 yards this week, 475 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Golfers at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) have averaged a score of -6 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Courses that Murray has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,325 yards, 155 yards shorter than the 7,480-yard Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -8. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -6.

Murray's Last Time Out

Murray was in the 55th percentile on par 3s at the Barbasol Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 79th percentile on par 4s at the Barbasol Championship, averaging 3.93 strokes on those 40 holes.

Murray shot better than 98% of the golfers at the Barbasol Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.06 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.50.

Murray shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Barbasol Championship (the other participants averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Murray recorded two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

Murray's nine birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Barbasol Championship were more than the field average (5.2).

At that most recent tournament, Murray had a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.9).

Murray finished the Barbasol Championship outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with 11 on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Barbasol Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Murray finished without one.

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

71 / 7,480 yards Murray Odds to Win: +5000

