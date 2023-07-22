From July 20-23, J.J. Spaun will hit the course at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, California to play in the 2023 Barracuda Championship. It's a par-71 that spans 7,480 yards, with a purse of $3,800,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to wager on Spaun at the Barracuda Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

J.J. Spaun Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Spaun has shot below par on eight occasions, while also posting three bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished a single of his most recent 16 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Spaun has recorded a score within five shots of the day's best in five of his last 16 rounds.

In his past five events, Spaun has had an average finish of 42nd.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five appearances.

Spaun has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 29 -7 277 0 17 1 2 $2.1M

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

Spaun has one top-five finish in his past five appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 32nd.

Spaun has made the cut four times in his previous five entries in this event.

The par-71 course measures 7,480 yards this week, 475 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly lower scoring average of -6.

Courses that Spaun has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,301 yards, 179 yards shorter than the 7,480-yard Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -6.

Spaun's Last Time Out

Spaun was in the 65th percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.90 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was strong enough to land him in the 74th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.93).

Spaun shot better than 44% of the field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.51.

Spaun fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Spaun did not card a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

Spaun's six birdies or better on par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were more than the tournament average of 5.9.

In that most recent competition, Spaun carded a bogey or worse on one of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Spaun ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic recording a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.2 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Spaun carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.8).

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

71 / 7,480 yards Spaun Odds to Win: +3000

