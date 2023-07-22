Oswald Peraza Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Royals - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Oswald Peraza and the New York Yankees face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Brady Singer) at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Oswald Peraza At The Plate
- Peraza has a double and eight walks while batting .178.
- Peraza has a hit in eight of 16 games played this season (50.0%), but no multi-hit games.
- In 16 games played this season, he has not homered.
- In three games this year, Peraza has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five of 16 games so far this season.
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|.190
|AVG
|.167
|.346
|OBP
|.355
|.190
|SLG
|.208
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|2
|4/3
|K/BB
|10/5
|1
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.18).
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 117 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Singer gets the start for the Royals, his 20th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 5.70 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw eight innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old's 5.70 ERA ranks 59th, 1.500 WHIP ranks 60th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 52nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
