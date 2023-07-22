Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Royals - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Oswaldo Cabrera (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 230 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has eight doubles, four home runs and 15 walks while hitting .208.
- Cabrera has picked up a hit in 29 of 65 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.2% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 16 games this season (24.6%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 20 times this season (30.8%), including three games with multiple runs (4.6%).
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|32
|.206
|AVG
|.211
|.238
|OBP
|.300
|.330
|SLG
|.295
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|13
|22/3
|K/BB
|23/12
|3
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.18).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (117 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer (6-8 with a 5.70 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 20th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty threw eight innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 5.70 ERA ranks 59th, 1.500 WHIP ranks 60th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 52nd.
