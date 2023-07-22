On Saturday, Oswaldo Cabrera (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 230 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has eight doubles, four home runs and 15 walks while hitting .208.

Cabrera has picked up a hit in 29 of 65 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

He has hit a long ball in 6.2% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 16 games this season (24.6%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 20 times this season (30.8%), including three games with multiple runs (4.6%).

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 32 .206 AVG .211 .238 OBP .300 .330 SLG .295 6 XBH 6 3 HR 1 9 RBI 13 22/3 K/BB 23/12 3 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings