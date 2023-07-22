Rasmus Hojgaard will compete at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, United Kingdom in the 2023 The Open Championship from July 20-23. The par-71 course spans 7,383 yards and the purse available is $16,500,000.00.

Rasmus Hojgaard Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Hojgaard has shot below par three times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 14 rounds, Hojgaard has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Hojgaard has finished in the top 10 once in his past five appearances.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Hojgaard has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 0 0 0 0 $0

The Open Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,005 yards in the past year, while Royal Liverpool Golf Club is set for a longer 7,383 yards.

Royal Liverpool Golf Club has had an average tournament score of -3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Hojgaard has played i the last year (7,315 yards) is 68 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,383).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of +1. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -3.

Hojgaard's Last Time Out

Hojgaard was in the eighth percentile on par 3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, with an average of 3.20 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

His 4.20-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open ranked in the 10th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.03).

On the six par-5 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, Hojgaard was better than just 15% of the field (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Hojgaard carded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, worse than the field average of 1.8.

On the 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Hojgaard carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.4).

Hojgaard did not card a birdie or better on a single one of the 20 par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open. The field average was 4.9.

At that last competition, Hojgaard's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.6).

Hojgaard ended the Genesis Scottish Open with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, fewer than the field average, 3.6.

On the six par-5s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Hojgaard carded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.6.

The Open Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par: 71 / 7,383 yards

71 / 7,383 yards Hojgaard Odds to Win: +15000

