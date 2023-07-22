Saturday's contest that pits the New York Yankees (51-47) versus the Kansas City Royals (28-71) at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 1:05 PM on July 22.

The Yankees will give the nod to Gerrit Cole (9-2, 2.78 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Brady Singer (6-8, 5.70 ERA).

Yankees vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankees vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Yankees have a record of 3-5.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Yankees failed to cover.

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 60 times this season and won 35, or 58.3%, of those games.

New York has played as favorites of -250 or more twice this season and won both games.

The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

New York ranks 19th in the majors with 427 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).

Yankees Schedule