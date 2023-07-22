On Saturday, July 22 at 1:05 PM ET, the New York Yankees (51-47) host the Kansas City Royals (28-71) at Yankee Stadium. Gerrit Cole will get the nod for the Yankees, while Brady Singer will take the hill for the Royals.

The Royals have been listed as +190 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Yankees (-250). The over/under for the contest has been set at 8 runs.

Yankees vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (9-2, 2.78 ERA) vs Singer - KC (6-8, 5.70 ERA)

Yankees vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 35 out of the 60 games, or 58.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

New York has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees went 3-5 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have won in 25, or 29.1%, of the 86 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Royals have won five of 15 games when listed as at least +190 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+170) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) Oswald Peraza 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+230) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 4th Win AL East +3300 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.