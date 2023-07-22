Player prop bet options for Gleyber Torres, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are available when the New York Yankees host the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on Saturday (first pitch at 1:05 PM ET).

Yankees vs. Royals Game Info

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Cole Stats

The Yankees' Gerrit Cole (9-2) will make his 21st start of the season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Cole has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

The 32-year-old's 2.78 ERA ranks fourth, 1.089 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 15th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rockies Jul. 16 6.0 2 1 1 11 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 8 7.1 5 3 3 5 1 at Cardinals Jul. 2 6.0 6 2 2 5 2 vs. Rangers Jun. 25 4.2 9 3 3 7 1 vs. Mariners Jun. 20 7.1 4 1 1 8 1

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Torres Stats

Torres has 96 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 38 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.331/.433 on the year.

Torres hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .395 with a triple, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Angels Jul. 19 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jul. 18 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Angels Jul. 17 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Rockies Jul. 16 2-for-6 1 0 0 2 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 82 hits with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 39 runs.

He's slashed .244/.332/.381 so far this season.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has collected 97 hits with 16 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with 27 stolen bases.

He's slashed .247/.288/.441 so far this year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jul. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 16 2-for-4 1 1 3 7 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 15 doubles, 15 home runs, 12 walks and 40 RBI (83 total hits).

He has a .249/.291/.429 slash line on the season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 16 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 vs. Rays Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

