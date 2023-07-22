Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Royals on July 22, 2023
Player prop bet options for Gleyber Torres, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are available when the New York Yankees host the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on Saturday (first pitch at 1:05 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Yankees vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gerrit Cole Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Cole Stats
- The Yankees' Gerrit Cole (9-2) will make his 21st start of the season.
- He's going for his fourth straight quality start.
- Cole has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 20 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
- The 32-year-old's 2.78 ERA ranks fourth, 1.089 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 15th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Cole Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rockies
|Jul. 16
|6.0
|2
|1
|1
|11
|1
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 8
|7.1
|5
|3
|3
|5
|1
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 2
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|5
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 25
|4.2
|9
|3
|3
|7
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 20
|7.1
|4
|1
|1
|8
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Gerrit Cole's player props with BetMGM.
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 96 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 38 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a slash line of .263/.331/.433 on the year.
- Torres hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .395 with a triple, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 19
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 18
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 17
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 16
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has 82 hits with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 39 runs.
- He's slashed .244/.332/.381 so far this season.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo or other Yankees players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has collected 97 hits with 16 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with 27 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .247/.288/.441 so far this year.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Jul. 21
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 18
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|7
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 15 doubles, 15 home runs, 12 walks and 40 RBI (83 total hits).
- He has a .249/.291/.429 slash line on the season.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Yankees
|Jul. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 16
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.