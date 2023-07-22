Michael Massey leads the Kansas City Royals (28-71) into a matchup versus the New York Yankees (51-47), after homering twice in a 5-4 defeat to the Yankees, at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday.

The Yankees will call on Gerrit Cole (9-2) against the Royals and Brady Singer (6-8).

Yankees vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (9-2, 2.78 ERA) vs Singer - KC (6-8, 5.70 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

The Yankees' Cole (9-2) will make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on two hits in a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.78 and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .218 in 20 games this season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Cole has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 20th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 5.70 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw eight innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

In 19 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.70, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .290 against him.

Singer has collected five quality starts this season.

Singer is aiming for his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per start.

He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

The 26-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (5.70), 60th in WHIP (1.500), and 52nd in K/9 (7.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

