Billy McKinney and his .385 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (77 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Kansas City Royals and Jordan Lyles on July 23 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Royals.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Billy McKinney At The Plate

McKinney is batting .241 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.

This season, McKinney has totaled at least one hit in 18 of 30 games (60.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

Looking at the 30 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (16.7%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

In seven games this year (23.3%), McKinney has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 11 times this season (36.7%), including one multi-run game.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 12 .300 AVG .152 .364 OBP .222 .680 SLG .182 8 XBH 1 5 HR 0 9 RBI 1 9/5 K/BB 13/2 1 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings