Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Royals - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Harrison Bader (.176 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Royals.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is hitting .247 with six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and six walks.
- Bader has picked up a hit in 63.3% of his 49 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.4% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Bader has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (34.7%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those games (22.4%).
- He has scored in 38.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.1%.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|21
|.237
|AVG
|.260
|.279
|OBP
|.280
|.423
|SLG
|.429
|9
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|14
|17/4
|K/BB
|13/2
|6
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 119 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- The Royals will send Lyles (1-11) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 1-11 with a 5.96 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (5.96), 36th in WHIP (1.247), and 58th in K/9 (6.4).
