Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Royals - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Kyle Higashioka (.296 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is hitting .227 with eight doubles, five home runs and eight walks.
- Higashioka has gotten a hit in 26 of 51 games this season (51.0%), including seven multi-hit games (13.7%).
- In five games this year, he has homered (9.8%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).
- Higashioka has driven in a run in 20 games this season (39.2%), including four games with more than one RBI (7.8%).
- He has scored at least once 13 times this season (25.5%), including one multi-run game.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|.250
|AVG
|.207
|.286
|OBP
|.241
|.528
|SLG
|.244
|10
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|11
|23/4
|K/BB
|23/4
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 119 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 19th of the season. He is 1-11 with a 5.96 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (5.96), 36th in WHIP (1.247), and 58th in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers.
