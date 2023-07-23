The New York Liberty (15-5) clash with the Indiana Fever (6-15) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, July 23, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Fever matchup in this article.

Liberty vs. Fever Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Fever Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-11.5) 170.5 -900 +625
BetMGM Liberty (-11.5) 170.5 -1000 +600
PointsBet Liberty (-11.5) 170.5 -750 +450
Tipico Liberty (-11.5) 170.5 -800 +500

Liberty vs. Fever Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.
  • The Fever have covered 13 times in 20 games with a spread this year.
  • New York has been favored by 11.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
  • Indiana has been an underdog by 11.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread each time.
  • So far this season, 12 out of the Liberty's 19 games have hit the over.
  • So far this season, 11 out of the Fever's 20 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

