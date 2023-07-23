Liberty vs. Fever: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Liberty (15-5) clash with the Indiana Fever (6-15) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, July 23, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Fever matchup in this article.
Liberty vs. Fever Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
Liberty vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Fever Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-11.5)
|170.5
|-900
|+625
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-11.5)
|170.5
|-1000
|+600
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-11.5)
|170.5
|-750
|+450
|Tipico
|Liberty (-11.5)
|170.5
|-800
|+500
Liberty vs. Fever Betting Trends
- The Liberty have won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.
- The Fever have covered 13 times in 20 games with a spread this year.
- New York has been favored by 11.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Indiana has been an underdog by 11.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread each time.
- So far this season, 12 out of the Liberty's 19 games have hit the over.
- So far this season, 11 out of the Fever's 20 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
