The New York Liberty (15-5) clash with the Indiana Fever (6-15) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, July 23, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Fever matchup in this article.

Liberty vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

NBA TV

NBA TV Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Fever Betting Trends

The Liberty have won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

The Fever have covered 13 times in 20 games with a spread this year.

New York has been favored by 11.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Indiana has been an underdog by 11.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread each time.

So far this season, 12 out of the Liberty's 19 games have hit the over.

So far this season, 11 out of the Fever's 20 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

