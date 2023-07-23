The New York Liberty (15-5) face the Indiana Fever (6-15) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, July 23, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV.

Liberty vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Fever

New York records only 2.7 more points per game (88.2) than Indiana gives up (85.5).

This season, New York has a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 44.1% of shots Indiana's opponents have knocked down.

In games the Liberty shoot better than 44.1% from the field, they are 12-3 overall.

New York's 38.2% three-point shooting percentage this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than opponents of Indiana have shot from deep (35.7%).

The Liberty have a 9-2 record when the team makes more than 35.7% of their three-point shots.

New York and Indiana rebound at nearly the same rate, with New York averaging 1.9 more rebounds per game.

Liberty Recent Performance

The Liberty have been scoring 90.8 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 88.2 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

New York's points-allowed average over its past 10 games (85.6) is 3.2 more points per game than the team is allowing over the entire season (82.4).

Over their last 10 outings, the Liberty are making 0.8 more three-pointers per game than their season long average (11.4 compared to 10.6 season-long), while also shooting a higher percentage from deep in that span (39.7% compared to 38.2% season-long).

Liberty Injuries