The New York Yankees, including Oswald Peraza (batting .167 in his past 10 games, with a double, five walks and two RBI), take on starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

Peraza is batting .178 with a double and eight walks.

Peraza has a base hit in eight of 16 games played this season (50.0%), but no multi-hit games.

He has not hit a long ball in his 16 games this season.

Peraza has driven in a run in three games this year (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in five of 16 games so far this year.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 .190 AVG .167 .346 OBP .355 .190 SLG .208 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 2 4/3 K/BB 10/5 1 SB 2

