How to Watch the Yankees vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 23
Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees hit the field on Sunday at Yankee Stadium against Jordan Lyles, who is starting for the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is set for 1:35 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 139 total home runs.
- New York is 16th in MLB with a .405 slugging percentage.
- The Yankees' .229 batting average ranks 28th in the majors.
- New York ranks 20th in runs scored with 432 (4.4 per game).
- The Yankees are 27th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .300.
- The Yankees strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-best mark in baseball.
- The pitching staff for New York has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- New York's 3.87 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees have the seventh-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.250).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Luis Severino (1-4 with a 6.66 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 11th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Severino is trying to collect his fourth quality start of the year in this outing.
- Severino has pitched five or more innings in a game five times this season heading into this game.
- He has had one outing this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/17/2023
|Angels
|L 4-3
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Griffin Canning
|7/18/2023
|Angels
|L 5-1
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Patrick Sandoval
|7/19/2023
|Angels
|L 7-3
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Chase Silseth
|7/21/2023
|Royals
|W 5-4
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Alec Marsh
|7/22/2023
|Royals
|W 5-2
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Brady Singer
|7/23/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Jordan Lyles
|7/25/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Justin Verlander
|7/26/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|José Quintana
|7/28/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Grayson Rodriguez
|7/29/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Tyler Wells
|7/30/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Dean Kremer
