Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Royals on July 23, 2023
The New York Yankees host the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Gleyber Torres, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in this matchup.
Yankees vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Luis Severino Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Severino Stats
- The Yankees will send Luis Severino (1-4) to the mound for his 11th start this season.
- He has three quality starts in 10 chances this season.
- In 10 starts this season, Severino has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of 4.8 innings per appearance.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 10 chances this season.
Severino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Angels
|Jul. 17
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|3
|3
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 6
|2.2
|10
|7
|7
|3
|1
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 1
|4.0
|9
|9
|7
|2
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 24
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|4
|2
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 18
|5.0
|7
|4
|3
|6
|3
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 97 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 38 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a slash line of .264/.330/.432 on the season.
- Torres will look for his 13th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .405 with a triple, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 19
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 18
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 17
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has 13 doubles, 11 home runs, 34 walks and 39 RBI (83 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .244/.332/.379 on the season.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has recorded 99 hits with 16 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with 27 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .250/.290/.442 on the season.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Jul. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 21
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 18
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 15 doubles, 15 home runs, 12 walks and 40 RBI (83 total hits).
- He's slashed .246/.288/.424 so far this season.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Yankees
|Jul. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 16
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|1
