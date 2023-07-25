The New York Yankees and Billy McKinney (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Billy McKinney? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Billy McKinney At The Plate

McKinney has three doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks while hitting .235.

This year, McKinney has totaled at least one hit in 18 of 31 games (58.1%), and had multiple hits twice.

Looking at the 31 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (16.1%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

McKinney has driven in a run in seven games this season (22.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 12 of 31 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 12 .288 AVG .152 .373 OBP .222 .654 SLG .182 8 XBH 1 5 HR 0 9 RBI 1 10/7 K/BB 13/2 1 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings