Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mets - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Giancarlo Stanton -- with a slugging percentage of .525 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on July 25 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Royals.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton has seven doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .207.
- Stanton has reached base via a hit in 29 games this year (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- In 24.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.0% of his games this year, Stanton has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (18.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 19 games this season (38.0%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|23
|.200
|AVG
|.213
|.269
|OBP
|.293
|.411
|SLG
|.506
|8
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|7
|15
|RBI
|18
|26/8
|K/BB
|22/9
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
- The Mets rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (129 total, 1.3 per game).
- Verlander gets the start for the Mets, his 15th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.47 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed eight innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 40-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.47, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .225 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.