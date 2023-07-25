Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mets - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Kyle Higashioka (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Royals.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is batting .223 with eight doubles, five home runs and eight walks.
- Higashioka has gotten a hit in 26 of 52 games this season (50.0%), including seven multi-hit games (13.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 52), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Higashioka has picked up an RBI in 40.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.7% of his games.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|26
|.240
|AVG
|.207
|.272
|OBP
|.241
|.507
|SLG
|.244
|10
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|11
|24/4
|K/BB
|23/4
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.41 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 129 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Verlander makes the start for the Mets, his 15th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.47 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw eight innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 40-year-old has a 3.47 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .225 to his opponents.
