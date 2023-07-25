Two of the league's best scorers -- Breanna Stewart (second, 22.7 points per game) and Jewell Loyd (first, 24.3) -- match up when the New York Liberty (16-5) host the Seattle Storm (4-18) on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN3, YES App, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Storm matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3, YES App, FOX13+, and Prime Video

ESPN3, YES App, FOX13+, and Prime Video Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Storm Betting Trends

The Liberty have put together an 8-12-0 record against the spread this season.

The Storm have won 10 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 11 times.

New York has not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites.

Seattle has an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 15.5-point underdogs this year.

So far this season, 13 out of the Liberty's 20 games have hit the over.

In the Storm's 21 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 11 times.

