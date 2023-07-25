See the injury report for the New York Liberty (16-5), which currently has just one player listed, as the Liberty ready for their matchup against the Seattle Storm (4-18) at Barclays Center on Tuesday, July 25 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Liberty are coming off of a 101-83 victory against the Fever in their most recent outing on Sunday.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jocelyn Willoughby Out Quadricep 1.4 0.6 0.4

Liberty vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3, YES App, FOX13+, and Prime Video

ESPN3, YES App, FOX13+, and Prime Video Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart is tops on the Liberty with 22.7 points per contest (second in league) and 9.4 rebounds (fourth in league), while also posting 3.7 assists.

Courtney Vandersloot is tops on the Liberty at 8.4 assists per game, while also posting 3.6 rebounds and 10.8 points. She is first in the WNBA in assists.

Sabrina Ionescu is posting 16.4 points, 5.4 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest.

Jonquel Jones posts 11.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 55.6% from the field (fourth in league) and 43.1% from downtown (fifth in league) with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Betnijah Laney averages 10.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2 assists per game. At the other end, she posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Liberty vs. Storm Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total -

