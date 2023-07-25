WNBA action on Tuesday will include Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (16-5) hosting Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (4-18) at Barclays Center, with the matchup beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

New York prevailed by a final score of 101-83 in its last game against Indiana. Leading the way on offense for the Liberty was Betnijah Laney, who ended the game with 18 points. Jonquel Jones posted 18 points and 11 rebounds. Seattle lost to Chicago 90-75 in their last game. Ezi Magbegor (14 PTS, 60 FG%) ended the game as Seattle's top scorer.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Liberty vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-1600 to win)

Liberty (-1600 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+900 to win)

Storm (+900 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-15.5)

Liberty (-15.5) What's the over/under?: 170.5

170.5 When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN3, YES App, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Liberty Season Stats

The Liberty are ceding 82.4 points per game this year (sixth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really played well offensively, posting 88.8 points per game (second-best).

New York is allowing 34 rebounds per game this season (fourth-ranked in WNBA), but it has thrived by pulling down 37.2 rebounds per game (third-best).

With 24.4 assists per game, the Liberty rank best in the league in the category.

When it comes to turnovers, New York is getting beat at both ends of the court, as it ranks third-worst in the league in turnovers (14.5 per game) and worst in forced turnovers (12.1 per contest).

In terms of three-point shooting, it's been a dominant stretch for the Liberty, who are sinking 10.9 three-pointers per game (best in WNBA) and shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc (best).

So far this season, New York is ceding 7.6 treys per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) and is allowing opponents to shoot 36% (ninth-ranked) from downtown.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Liberty Home/Away Splits

The Liberty have been slightly better offensively at home, where they average 89.1 points per game, compared to on the road, where they put up 88.5 per game. Defensively, they are worse in home games, where they surrender 83.1 points per game, versus road games, where they let opponents to score 81.6 per game.

New York rebounds better on the road than at home (38 RPG on the road, 36.5 RPG at home), and it allows its opponents to pull down more boards in home games than in road games (34.1 at home, 33.8 on the road).

The Liberty average 24.7 assists per game at home, 0.7 more than their road game average in 2023 (24). The 2023 WNBA campaign has seen New York turn the ball over more at home (14.5 per game) than on the road (14.4). It has forced fewer turnovers at home (11.9 per game) than on the road (12.3).

This year, the Liberty average 11.4 made three-pointers per game at home and 10.4 on the road (while shooting 40.2% from deep in home games compared to 37.4% on the road).

In 2023 New York is averaging 7.5 three-pointers allowed at home and 7.7 away, while conceding 34% shooting from deep at home compared to 38.3% away.

Liberty Moneyline and ATS Records

The Liberty have won 78.9% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (15-4).

The Liberty have played as a moneyline favorite of -1600 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

New York's record against the spread is 8-12-0.

New York doesn't have a win ATS (0-3) as a 15.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Liberty have an implied win probability of 94.1%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.