Yankees vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 25
Tuesday's game that pits the New York Yankees (53-47) against the New York Mets (46-53) at Yankee Stadium is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Yankees. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on July 25.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Justin Verlander (4-5) to the mound, while Domingo German (5-6) will take the ball for the Yankees.
Yankees vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Yankees vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, Mets 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and lost that game.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Yankees have fallen short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 games that had a set spread.
- The Yankees have won in 12, or 41.4%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This year, the Yankees have won 12 of 27 games when listed as at least -105 or better on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The Yankees score the 19th-most runs in baseball (440 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Yankees have pitched to a 3.88 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 18
|@ Angels
|L 5-1
|Domingo Germán vs Patrick Sandoval
|July 19
|@ Angels
|L 7-3
|Carlos Rodón vs Chase Silseth
|July 21
|Royals
|W 5-4
|Clarke Schmidt vs Alec Marsh
|July 22
|Royals
|W 5-2
|Gerrit Cole vs Brady Singer
|July 23
|Royals
|W 8-5
|Luis Severino vs Jordan Lyles
|July 25
|Mets
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Justin Verlander
|July 26
|Mets
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs José Quintana
|July 28
|@ Orioles
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Grayson Rodriguez
|July 29
|@ Orioles
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Tyler Wells
|July 30
|@ Orioles
|-
|Luis Severino vs Dean Kremer
|July 31
|Rays
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Tyler Glasnow
