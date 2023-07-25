Tuesday's game that pits the New York Yankees (53-47) against the New York Mets (46-53) at Yankee Stadium is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Yankees. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on July 25.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Justin Verlander (4-5) to the mound, while Domingo German (5-6) will take the ball for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: TBS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and lost that game.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Yankees have fallen short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 games that had a set spread.

The Yankees have won in 12, or 41.4%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Yankees have won 12 of 27 games when listed as at least -105 or better on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The Yankees score the 19th-most runs in baseball (440 total, 4.4 per game).

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.88 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

