The New York Mets and New York Yankees will meet on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET, with Pete Alonso and Anthony Rizzo among those expected to step up at the plate.

The Mets have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Yankees (+105). The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yankees vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -125 +105 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and lost that game.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Yankees have come up short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 games that had a set spread.

Read More About This Game

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been victorious in 12, or 41.4%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Yankees have a record of 10-12, a 45.5% win rate, when they're set as the underdog by +105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving the Yankees have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 44 of 99 chances this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-23 22-24 26-12 27-35 43-39 10-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.