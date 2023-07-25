In the series opener on Tuesday, July 25, Justin Verlander will toe the rubber for the New York Mets (46-53) as they square off against the New York Yankees (53-47), who will answer with Domingo German. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

The Mets are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Yankees have -105 odds to play spoiler. An 8.5-run total has been set in the contest.

Yankees vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Verlander - NYM (4-5, 3.47 ERA) vs German - NYY (5-6, 4.52 ERA)

Yankees vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mets have won 33 out of the 61 games, or 54.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Mets have a record of 33-28 in games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter (54.1%).

The Mets have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mets went 3-2 over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In their last 10 outings, the Mets and their opponents combined to hit the over two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (41.4%) in those games.

This year, the Yankees have won 12 of 27 games when listed as at least -105 or better on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Yankees have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Billy McKinney 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+230) Kyle Higashioka 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+225)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 4th Win AL East +2500 - 4th

