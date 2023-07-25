Player props can be found for Francisco Lindor and Gleyber Torres, among others, when the New York Mets visit the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Mets Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Torres Stats

Torres has 98 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 38 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .264/.330/.439 on the year.

Torres has picked up at least one hit in 13 straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .381 with a triple, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 23 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Royals Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Angels Jul. 19 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jul. 18 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 87 hits with 14 doubles, 12 home runs, 34 walks and 41 RBI.

He's slashing .253/.338/.398 so far this year.

Rizzo has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a double, a home run and two RBI.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals Jul. 23 4-for-4 3 1 2 8 vs. Royals Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Justin Verlander Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Verlander Stats

The Mets will hand the ball to Justin Verlander (4-5) for his 15th start of the season.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Verlander has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Verlander Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. White Sox Jul. 19 8.0 3 1 1 7 1 vs. Dodgers Jul. 14 5.0 2 3 3 6 6 at Padres Jul. 7 6.0 5 3 2 2 3 vs. Giants Jul. 1 7.0 5 1 0 6 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 26 5.0 5 0 0 5 2

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has 84 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 42 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He's slashing .226/.313/.447 so far this season.

Lindor will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .111 with three walks and an RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Red Sox Jul. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jul. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 20 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Alonso Stats

Pete Alonso has nine doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 36 walks and 63 RBI (71 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He's slashing .212/.310/.484 on the year.

Alonso has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and an RBI.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jul. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jul. 22 2-for-4 2 0 0 5 0 at Red Sox Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

