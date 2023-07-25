The New York Mets (46-53) and New York Yankees (53-47) square off in the first of a two-game series on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET. The Mets are coming off a series defeat to the Red Sox, and the Yankees a series win over the Royals.

The probable pitchers are Justin Verlander (4-5) for the Mets and Domingo German (5-6) for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Verlander - NYM (4-5, 3.47 ERA) vs German - NYY (5-6, 4.52 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Domingo Germán

German (5-6 with a 4.52 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 19th of the season.

His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 30-year-old has a 4.52 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings over 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .206 to his opponents.

German has six quality starts under his belt this season.

German will try to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

The Mets' Verlander (4-5) will make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in eight innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.47 and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .225 in 14 games this season.

He has seven quality starts in 14 chances this season.

Verlander will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Justin Verlander vs. Yankees

The Yankees have scored 440 runs this season, which ranks 19th in MLB. They are batting .230 for the campaign with 141 home runs, fifth in the league.

The right-hander has faced the Yankees one time this season, allowing them to go 3-for-20 with two doubles and an RBI in six innings.

