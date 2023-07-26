Spain will play Zambia, in the middle round of group-stage games at the 2023 Women's World Cup, on July 26 at 3:30 AM ET in Auckland, New Zealand.

Interested in watching this game? You can do so on Fox Sports 1.

How to Watch Spain vs. Zambia

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:30 AM ET
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Location: Auckland, New Zealand
  • Venue: Eden Park

Spain Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
Costa Rica July 21 W 3-0 Home
Zambia July 26 - Home
Japan July 31 - Away

Spain's Recent Performance

  • Spain played Costa Rica in its previous match and was victorious by a final score of 3-0. The victorious Spain side took 35 shots, outshooting by 34.
  • Spain got one of its goal from Aitana Bonmati and Esther Gonzalez, who finished with one each, in that game versus .
  • Ona Batlle has not scored a goal, but has recorded one assist for Spain in Women's World Cup play (one game).
  • Gonzalez has tallied one goal for Spain in Women's World Cup so far.
  • During Women's World Cup matches, Bonmati has scored one goal (but has zero assists).

Spain's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Misa Rodriguez #1
  • Ona Batlle #2
  • Teresa Abilleira Duenas #3
  • Irene Paredes #4
  • Ivana Andres #5
  • Aitana Bonmati #6
  • Irene Guerrero #7
  • Mariona #8
  • Esther Gonzalez #9
  • Jennifer Hermoso #10
  • Alexia Putellas #11
  • Oihane Hernandez #12
  • Enith Salon #13
  • Laia Codina #14
  • Eva Navarro #15
  • Maria Perez #16
  • Alba Redondo #17
  • Salma Paralluelo #18
  • Olga Carmona #19
  • Rocio Galvez #20
  • Claudia Zornoza Sanchez #21
  • Athenea Del Castillo #22
  • Cata Coll #23

Zambia Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
Japan July 22 L 5-0 Home
Spain July 26 - Away
Costa Rica July 31 - Away

Zambia's Recent Performance

  • In its most recent action on July 22, Zambia suffered a 5-0 loss to Japan, getting outshot 24 to zero.
  • Against , no player for Zambia registered a shot.

Zambia's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Catherine Musonda #1
  • Judith Soko #2
  • Lushomo Mweemba #3
  • Susan Banda #4
  • Mary Mulenga #5
  • Mary Wilombe #6
  • Ochumba Lubandji #7
  • Margaret Belemu #8
  • Hellen Mubanga #9
  • Comfort Selemani #10
  • Barbra Banda #11
  • Evarine Katongo #12
  • Martha Tembo #13
  • Ireen Lungu #14
  • Agness Musesa #15
  • Letisha Lungu #16
  • Racheal Kundananji #17
  • Eunice Sakala #18
  • Xiomara Mapepa #19
  • Hellen Chanda #20
  • Avell Chitundu #21
  • Esther Banda #22
  • Vast Phiri #23

