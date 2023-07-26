Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mets - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Gleyber Torres (batting .366 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York with 99 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .437.
- Torres will look to extend his 14-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 with two homers over the course of his last games.
- Torres has reached base via a hit in 72 games this year (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Torres has driven home a run in 27 games this season (27.3%), including more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 45.5% of his games this season (45 of 99), with two or more runs 10 times (10.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|43
|.246
|AVG
|.284
|.326
|OBP
|.337
|.442
|SLG
|.432
|17
|XBH
|14
|11
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|17
|33/24
|K/BB
|26/15
|6
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.40 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (129 total, 1.3 per game).
- Quintana (0-1) gets the start for the Mets, his second of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.